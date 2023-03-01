Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $21,235,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,439.45. 28,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,367.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

