Fir Tree Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 25.36% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $5,916,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 78.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 712,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at $781,000.

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

