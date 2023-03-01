Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $14.18 Million Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,007 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.