Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $18.49 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,487,000. Black Knight makes up 0.6% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 797,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

