Fir Tree Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,184 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.40% of Aequi Acquisition worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 19.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,273 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 178,164 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $8,331,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 61.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 299,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBG remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.