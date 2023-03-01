Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 131,777 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131,777 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 5,035,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.