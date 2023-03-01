Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 131,777 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131,777 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 5,035,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

