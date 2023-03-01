First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Advantage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

