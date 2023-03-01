First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. First Advantage updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.

First Advantage Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:FA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 258,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $5,414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About First Advantage

FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.