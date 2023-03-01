First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. First Advantage updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.
First Advantage Stock Down 6.1 %
NYSE:FA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 258,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of First Advantage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $5,414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
