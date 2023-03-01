First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys Shares of 2,052 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,901,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Etsy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.28. 1,837,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,929 shares of company stock worth $14,321,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

