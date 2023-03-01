First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. 2,752,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

