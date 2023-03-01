First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. 4,662,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,380,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

