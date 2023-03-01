First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $33,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $188.44. 14,763,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,638,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.