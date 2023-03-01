First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

DG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.66. 902,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,403. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.