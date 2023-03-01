First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WeWork by 35.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 52,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of WeWork stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 8,293,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,350. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

