First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 631,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Profile



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

