First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.96. 176,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,663. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.89.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
