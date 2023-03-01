First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 2,525 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,350,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $332,347,000 after acquiring an additional 474,676 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 775,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 37,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock remained flat at $76.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,892,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

