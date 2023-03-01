First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCO remained flat at $22.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 768,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,897. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
