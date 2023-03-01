First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCO remained flat at $22.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 768,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,897. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $783,432.

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.