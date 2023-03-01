First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $20.78. First Horizon shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 18,714,983 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

