First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,368 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $141,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %
NKE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 2,313,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,513. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
