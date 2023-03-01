First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,368 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $141,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 2,313,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,513. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.