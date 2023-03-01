First Manhattan Co. Has $654.32 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,270 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.99% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $654,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after buying an additional 1,775,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,584. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

