First Manhattan Co. Has $77.29 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,605 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.93% of Ally Financial worth $77,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3,235.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

