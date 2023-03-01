First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,182 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.37% of Entegris worth $166,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.