First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $36,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.40. 463,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.