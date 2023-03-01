First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.24% of Graco worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Graco by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. 714,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

