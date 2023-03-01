First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,962 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,777. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

