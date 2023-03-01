First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.23% of Snap-on worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,101 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

SNA traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $246.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,287. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.