First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 479966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Company Profile

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,849,642.30. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.