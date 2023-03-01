First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,644,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $339,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,860. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

