First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WMT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.05. 2,631,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,901. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,572,674 shares of company stock valued at $815,273,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.