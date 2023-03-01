First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. 474,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $102.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

