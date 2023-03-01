First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,383,000 after buying an additional 624,738 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 275,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 266,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 8,460,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

