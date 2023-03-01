First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 8,525 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

