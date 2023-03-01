First National Bank of Omaha Sells 193 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of Markel worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Markel by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MKL stock traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,319.60. 15,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,132. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,356.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

