First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,806 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.37. 35,056,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,455,102. The company has a market cap of $561.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

