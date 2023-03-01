First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First National Financial stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$43.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.33.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$200,057.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,933,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,546,819.19. Insiders bought a total of 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

