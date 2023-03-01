First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,526 shares during the period. Tile Shop comprises approximately 1.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 77,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tile Shop by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tile Shop by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 234,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS TTSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 85,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,335. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

