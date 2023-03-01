First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Cowen

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Argus lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

FSLR stock traded up $21.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.62. 4,340,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.96. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $191.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $100,007,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

