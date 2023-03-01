First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $208.00 at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $21.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.62. 4,340,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $191.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.