First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $25.27 on Wednesday, reaching $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,999,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,903. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $81,716,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Solar by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $40,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

