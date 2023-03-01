First Trust Advisors LP Buys 10,073 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Lockheed Martin worth $233,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.67. 446,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

