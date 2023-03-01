First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,222 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $248,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,081. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $257.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.