First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 705,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Oracle worth $241,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,808. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

