First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Salesforce worth $264,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

