First Trust Advisors LP Has $574.48 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964,997 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 56.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $574,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,383,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 633,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 309,044 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 60,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

