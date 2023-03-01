First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $237,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $138.30. 878,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

