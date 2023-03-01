First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,715 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $437,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.02. 1,671,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,989. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

