First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $298,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

