First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.48% of Akamai Technologies worth $312,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,116.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,476 shares of company stock worth $550,898 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 851,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

