First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,599,546 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 3,995,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,210. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.